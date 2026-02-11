Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA) Short Interest Down 74.7% in January

Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,005 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the January 15th total of 3,967 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,779 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,779 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVMA traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $70.29. 10,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,898. The stock has a market cap of $56.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.71. Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $70.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.62.

Institutional Trading of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,912,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Crosspoint Financial LLC lifted its position in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Crosspoint Financial LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (AVMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, asset allocation fund-of-funds that invests with moderate risk in a broad basket of equity and fixed income ETFs. AVMA was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by American Century Investments.

