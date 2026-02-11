BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,367 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the January 15th total of 53,934 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,718 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,718 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

BBBI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.21. 17,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,045. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average is $52.10. BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.14 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBI. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 752,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,137,000 after buying an additional 24,248 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,709,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,828,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (BBBI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of BBB-rated, USD-denominated corporate bonds maturing between 5-10 years. BBBI was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

