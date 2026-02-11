Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,466,689 shares, an increase of 220.4% from the January 15th total of 457,817 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 371,385 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 371,385 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PSTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $20.00 price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust
Postal Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.99. 235,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,876. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a market cap of $494.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.74. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 202.08%.
About Postal Realty Trust
Postal Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties net-leased primarily to the United States Postal Service and other government agencies. The trust focuses on facilities that support mail processing, distribution and retail operations, targeting assets that offer long-term, inflation-protected lease structures.
The company’s portfolio includes post offices, distribution centers and mail processing facilities located throughout the contiguous United States.
