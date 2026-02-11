Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 53.50 and last traded at GBX 57.80, with a volume of 1874604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Stock Down 13.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 173.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 186.65. The company has a market capitalization of £66.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 922.55.

Insider Activity

In other Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy news, insider Jurriaan Dekkers sold 4,000 shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182, for a total transaction of £7,280. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for medical conditions with significant unmet needs. The Company currently has a pipeline based on the receptors involved in regulation of immune response in oncology and organ damage. Clevegen (bexmarilimab), its investigative precision immunotherapy, is a novel anti-Clever-1 antibody with the ability to switch immune suppression to immune activation in various conditions, with potential across oncology, infectious disease and vaccine development.

