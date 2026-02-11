First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 57,519 shares, a growth of 1,454.1% from the January 15th total of 3,701 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,692 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,692 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%
AFMC stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,264. First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $116.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31.
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.1568 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US mid-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFMC was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.