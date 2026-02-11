First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 57,519 shares, a growth of 1,454.1% from the January 15th total of 3,701 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,692 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,692 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

AFMC stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,264. First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $116.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31.

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.1568 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $308,000.

The First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US mid-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFMC was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

