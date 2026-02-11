First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 57,519 shares, a growth of 1,454.1% from the January 15th total of 3,701 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,692 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company's stock are sold short.

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

AFMC stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,264. First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $116.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31.

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.1568 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $308,000.

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US mid-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFMC was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

