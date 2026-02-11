RTC Group (LON:RTC) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 114.75 and last traded at GBX 114.75, with a volume of 42077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50.

RTC Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.93, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of £14.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 100.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 96.66.

Get RTC Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RTC Group

In other RTC Group news, insider Nick Spoliar bought 5,072 shares of RTC Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 97 per share, for a total transaction of £4,919.84. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

RTC Group Company Profile

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.