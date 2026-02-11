Allspring LT Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:AGRW) Short Interest Up 227.9% in January

Allspring LT Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:AGRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,374 shares, a growth of 227.9% from the January 15th total of 419 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring LT Large Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allspring LT Large Growth ETF stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Allspring LT Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:AGRW – Free Report) by 2,143.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,240,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,051,893 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 99.09% of Allspring LT Large Growth ETF worth $119,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Allspring LT Large Growth ETF alerts:

Allspring LT Large Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Allspring LT Large Growth ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.17. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,304. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88. Allspring LT Large Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $111.43 million, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.24.

About Allspring LT Large Growth ETF

Allspring Exchange-Traded Funds Trust – Allspring LT Large Growth ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Allspring Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allspring Global Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of the S&P 500 Index. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring LT Large Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring LT Large Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.