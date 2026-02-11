Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.92 and last traded at C$16.79, with a volume of 252386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.70.

FRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial raised Freehold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Natl Bk Canada cut Freehold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. National Bankshares cut Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.43. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.91.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 42.42%.The firm had revenue of C$74.36 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The majority of its revenue is generated from Canada Segment.

