Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$98.21 and last traded at C$98.07, with a volume of 349870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$96.36.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nutrien to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of C$47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$88.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.3416399 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutrien news, insider Jeffrey Martin Tarsi sold 18,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total transaction of C$1,650,909.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$202,531.20. This represents a 89.07% decrease in their position. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien is the world’s largest fertilizer producer by capacity. Nutrien produces the three main crop nutrientsnitrogen, potash, and phosphatealthough its main focus is potash, where it is the global leader in installed capacity with roughly 20% share. The company is also the largest agricultural retailer in the United States, selling fertilizers, crop chemicals, seeds, and services directly to farm customers through its brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms.

