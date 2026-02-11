Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $3.39. Harbour Energy shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 385 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harbour Energy has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HBRIY

Harbour Energy Trading Up 4.4%

Harbour Energy Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy PLC (OTCMKTS: HBRIY) is a London-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company formed in July 2021 through the merger of Premier Oil and Chrysaor. As the largest UK-listed E&P group by production, the company focuses on developing and operating a diversified portfolio of upstream assets to deliver long-term value through stable cash flow and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities encompass the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.