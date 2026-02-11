Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $239.87 and last traded at $239.0490, with a volume of 108584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $235.81.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.03.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 445,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,506,000 after purchasing an additional 87,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,330,000.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are less sensitive to economic cycles. It includes manufacturers and distributors of food, beverages, and tobacco, as well as producers of nondurable household goods and personal products.

