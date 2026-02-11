Short Interest in Happy City Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HCHL) Rises By 236.9%

Happy City Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HCHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 239,686 shares, a growth of 236.9% from the January 15th total of 71,136 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,551,478 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,551,478 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Happy City in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Happy City has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Happy City

Happy City Stock Down 12.2%

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Happy City stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Happy City Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:HCHL Free Report ) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Happy City worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

HCHL traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. 41,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,314. Happy City has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36.

About Happy City

Headquartered in Hong Kong, we are a restaurant operator that operates three all-you-can-eat hotpot restaurant through our wholly-owned Operating Subsidiaries in Hong Kong. We have been in the restaurant services industry serving the Hong Kong market for over 5 years, which is a relatively short operating history compared to some of our established competitors. Our restaurants serves all-you-can-eat Thai and Japanese hotpot to our customers under the brand names “Thai Pot” and “Gyu! Gyu! Shabu Shabu”.

Featured Stories

