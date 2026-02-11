Short Interest in Happy City Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HCHL) Rises By 236.9%

Happy City Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HCHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 239,686 shares, a growth of 236.9% from the January 15th total of 71,136 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,551,478 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,551,478 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Happy City in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Happy City has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
HCHL traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. 41,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,314. Happy City has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36.
Headquartered in Hong Kong, we are a restaurant operator that operates three all-you-can-eat hotpot restaurant through our wholly-owned Operating Subsidiaries in Hong Kong. We have been in the restaurant services industry serving the Hong Kong market for over 5 years, which is a relatively short operating history compared to some of our established competitors. Our restaurants serves all-you-can-eat Thai and Japanese hotpot to our customers under the brand names “Thai Pot” and “Gyu! Gyu! Shabu Shabu”.
