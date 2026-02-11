5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Short Interest Update

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,201,149 shares, an increase of 228.0% from the January 15th total of 366,198 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 462,485 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 462,485 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, Director Bep Special Situations Iv Llc acquired 4,000,000 shares of 5E Advanced Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,130,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,261,994. This represents a 49.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LeClair Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in 5E Advanced Materials by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. LeClair Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,238 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEAM traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,822. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.62. 5E Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that 5E Advanced Materials will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 5E Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 target price on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 5E Advanced Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc develops and manufactures high-performance anode materials for lithium-ion batteries, specializing in silicon-carbon composite solutions. The company’s proprietary processes yield anode materials that deliver enhanced energy density, extended cycle life and faster charge rates compared to conventional graphite anodes. These advanced materials are targeted at electric vehicle manufacturers, consumer electronics producers and grid-scale energy storage providers seeking to improve battery performance and sustainability.

The firm operates a pilot production facility in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, where it carries out research, development and small-scale manufacturing to validate its processes and assess commercial viability.

