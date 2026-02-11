Short Interest in Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF) Grows By 295.1%

Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,730 shares, a growth of 295.1% from the January 15th total of 944 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,749 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 60,749 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Mexico Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MXF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,522. Mexico Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47.

Mexico Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexico Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $68,436.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,698,495 shares in the company, valued at $37,315,935.15. This trade represents a 0.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 161,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,180. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 9.3% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,608,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,406,000 after buying an additional 305,864 shares in the last quarter. North Ground Capital acquired a new stake in Mexico Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC lifted its stake in Mexico Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 101,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mexico Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 137,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Mexico Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000.

About Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc (NYSE: MXF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Mexican securities. The fund primarily invests in equity instruments of companies organized or principally operating in Mexico, spanning a range of sectors such as financial services, consumer goods, industrials and energy. It may also allocate portions of its portfolio to fixed-income securities, including government and corporate bonds, when attractive opportunities arise.

Launched in 1991 and incorporated under Maryland law, The Mexico Fund offers U.S.

