Short Interest in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Grows By 213.3%

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 31,907 shares, an increase of 213.3% from the January 15th total of 10,183 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,653 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's stock are sold short.
SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:PSK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.20. 59,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,704. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.46.
SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF
SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.
