Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Trading Up 11.4% – Here’s What Happened

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) shares were up 11.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 171.40 and last traded at GBX 167.80. Approximately 1,085,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,346,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRST. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 190 price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 195 to GBX 180 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 190 to GBX 160 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 205 to GBX 215 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 195.

The firm has a market capitalization of £430.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 140.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 154.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 7.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crest Nicholson Holdings plc will post 9.0980939 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

