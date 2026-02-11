Insider Selling: F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) CTO Sells 377 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CTO Kunal Anand sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total transaction of $104,926.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,808.72. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.55. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $346.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.82. F5 had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $822.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 15.650-16.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: January short?interest fell materially from mid?January levels (shorts down ~23.9% to ~2.31M shares, ~4.1% of shares short; days?to?cover ~1.6), which reduces immediate short?squeeze pressure and can be supportive for the stock.

January short?interest fell materially from mid?January levels (shorts down ~23.9% to ~2.31M shares, ~4.1% of shares short; days?to?cover ~1.6), which reduces immediate short?squeeze pressure and can be supportive for the stock. Short?interest reporting is inconsistent — multiple entries show anomalies (0 shares, NaN) for February filings; treat those February figures as unreliable until exchanges correct them.

Misc. coverage and analyst comparisons (head?to?head pieces) add little new fundamental information for investors beyond headline litigation notices.

Misc. coverage and analyst comparisons (head?to?head pieces) add little new fundamental information for investors beyond headline litigation notices. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting lead?plaintiff candidates in a securities class action alleging F5 and certain executives misled the market about the security of BIG?IP products and potential source?code exposure (claims include alleged long?term undetected hack/nation?state infiltration). These filings increase legal and reputational risk and could pressure the stock if disclosures, regulatory inquiries, or settlement costs follow. Representative notices: Bragar Eagel & Squire class action alert Levi & Korsinsky investor alert Rosen Law Firm lead?plaintiff notice

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 275.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FFIV. Bank of America lowered their target price on F5 from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of F5 from $336.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.89.

F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company’s core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5’s product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

