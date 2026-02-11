Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading 20% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 207,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 282,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.71.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. in September 2016. Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

