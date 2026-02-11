Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIXGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Autonomix Medical Stock Down 6.8%

NASDAQ:AMIX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. 46,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,005. Autonomix Medical has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -2.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Autonomix Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Autonomix Medical Company Profile

Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

Earnings History for Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX)

