iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Short Interest Up 285.0% in January

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,315,187 shares, a growth of 285.0% from the January 15th total of 341,635 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,701 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVLU traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,736. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $42.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,200,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,485,000 after buying an additional 1,148,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,736,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,057,000 after acquiring an additional 58,090 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,097,000 after acquiring an additional 617,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,092,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,769,000 after acquiring an additional 176,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,056,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,218,000 after purchasing an additional 292,642 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

