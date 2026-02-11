Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Trading Down 26.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) traded down 26.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.29. 8,167,639 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 847% from the average session volume of 862,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.05.

Positive Sentiment: Management announced a roughly C$500-million equity raise intended to pay down debt, which should reduce leverage and near?term refinancing risk. Read More.

Trading in AP.UN was halted by the industry regulator (IIROC) while material news was disclosed — a typical procedural step that preceded the public filings and can increase short?term volatility once resumed. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results showed a large per?share loss (C($7.93)) and an 89.9% negative net margin; these weak operating results and negative ROE underscore near-term profitability and cash?flow pressure. Read More.

Q4 results showed a large per?share loss (C($7.93)) and an 89.9% negative net margin; these weak operating results and negative ROE underscore near-term profitability and cash?flow pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The founder/longtime leader is stepping down as part of the leadership update, adding governance and execution uncertainty at a sensitive time for the REIT. Read More.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AP.UN. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$15.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.28.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported C($7.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 89.93%.The firm had revenue of C$148.77 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.8404851 earnings per share for the current year.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal. Allied Properties derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants in its properties. The majority of this revenue comes from its assets located in Central Canada.

