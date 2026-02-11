Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $227.32 and last traded at $226.1350, with a volume of 20732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.78.

BELFB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Northland Securities set a $247.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bel Fuse from $168.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price target on Bel Fuse and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.80.

The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.53.

In other Bel Fuse news, VP Joseph Berry sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $58,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,707.39. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $80,065.44. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,899.80. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,027 shares of company stock valued at $435,034 over the last ninety days. 5.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 365.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 139.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 52.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic components that bridge power, data and video applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including board-level circuit protection devices such as fuses, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resistors and inductors; power transformers, modules and supplies; as well as connectivity solutions encompassing USB, HDMI, RJ45, coaxial and fiber-optic connectors. These products serve a wide array of end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive and renewable energy.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Oradell, New Jersey, Bel Fuse has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

