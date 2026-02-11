Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Price Down 49.6% – Here’s Why

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 49.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.31 and last traded at GBX 28.60. Approximately 10,978,723 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,001% from the average daily volume of 997,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.80.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Synthomer from GBX 96 to GBX 62 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synthomer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 90.50.

The company has a market cap of £46.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.56, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Synthomer plc is a leading supplier of high-performance, highly specialised polymers and ingredients that play vital roles in key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection – growing markets for customers who serve billions of end users worldwide.

Headquartered in London, UK and listed on the LSE since 1971, we employ c.3,900 employees across our five innovation centres of excellence and 29 manufacturing sites across Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia.

