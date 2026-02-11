SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $502.16 and last traded at $501.2280, with a volume of 2790149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $501.03.
The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $488.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.45.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $0.1786 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th.
SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.
