SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $502.16 and last traded at $501.2280, with a volume of 2790149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $501.03.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $488.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.45.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $0.1786 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,649,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,937,000 after purchasing an additional 40,183 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,118.2% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 574,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,593,000 after acquiring an additional 527,669 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9,051.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 517,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,791,000 after acquiring an additional 511,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,498,000 after purchasing an additional 64,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,830.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 463,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,005,000 after acquiring an additional 447,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.