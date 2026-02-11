Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Shares Down 13.8% – Time to Sell?

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.81. 600,057 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 298% from the average session volume of 150,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Azimut Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Azimut Exploration

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.76. The company has a market cap of C$78.57 million, a PE ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

In other Azimut Exploration news, insider Jonathan Rosset acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$26,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 655,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$497,800. This trade represents a 5.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements. Its 100% owned flagship project is the Elmer gold project located in the James Bay region. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Longueuil, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.