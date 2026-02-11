QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from QuantumScape’s conference call:

QuantumScape reported delivery on 2025 milestones — integration of the Cobra process , shipment of COBRA?based QSE?5 cells (including the Ducati IAA demo), and inauguration of the pilot Eagle Line as a production blueprint.

, shipment of COBRA?based cells (including the Ducati IAA demo), and inauguration of the pilot as a production blueprint. Commercial momentum expanded as the company deepened its collaboration with PowerCo/Volkswagen, added two major global OEMs, and recorded its first customer billings of $19.5 million .

. Financials show progress but ongoing losses — 2025 adjusted EBITDA loss of $252.3 million , 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $250–275 million , CapEx guidance of $40–60 million , and year?end liquidity of $970.8 million .

, 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of , CapEx guidance of , and year?end liquidity of . The company is pursuing a capital?light licensing model supported by ecosystem partners (e.g., Murata, Corning), positioning the Eagle Line as a transferable blueprint for customers to scale to gigawatt?hour production.

QuantumScape Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:QS traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.82. 18,582,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,510,124. The company has a current ratio of 21.14, a quick ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $19.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QS shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $10.00 price target on QuantumScape and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC lowered QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 2,613,121 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $28,770,462.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,892,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,921,203.34. The trade was a 20.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 137,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,699.52. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,257,169 shares of company stock valued at $48,407,629 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 685.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation is a development-stage company specializing in the research and commercialization of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company’s core technology replaces the traditional liquid electrolyte with a solid ceramic separator, aiming to deliver higher energy density, faster charging times and enhanced safety compared to conventional lithium-ion cells. QuantumScape’s product roadmap focuses on enabling electric vehicle manufacturers to extend driving range and reduce charging downtime, addressing key barriers to widespread EV adoption.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, QuantumScape has attracted significant strategic investment and formed partnerships with leading automotive OEMs.

