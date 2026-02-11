Jacob Suen Sells 6,112 Shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Suen sold 6,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $30,621.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 287,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,490.23. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jacob Suen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 10th, Jacob Suen sold 888 shares of Airgain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $4,502.16.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Jacob Suen sold 15,993 shares of Airgain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $63,972.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Jacob Suen sold 2,070 shares of Airgain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $8,259.30.

Shares of AIRG stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. 30,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,366. Airgain, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.13 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the fourth quarter worth $934,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airgain by 270.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 43,214 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIRG shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Airgain from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $6.00 price objective on Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

Airgain, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG) is a provider of intelligent wireless connectivity solutions designed to enhance data transmission, network performance and antenna efficiency for a range of devices. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company develops both embedded and external antenna systems, as well as associated connectivity software, to support wireless applications across cellular, Wi-Fi, machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The company’s product portfolio includes modular smart antennas, parallel path phase-diversity antennas and advanced array antenna solutions that are optimized for environments such as smart homes, industrial automation, transportation and enterprise networking.

