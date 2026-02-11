Bayview Legacy, Llc Sells 47,244 Shares of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 47,244 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $718,581.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,351,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,241,288.67. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bayview Legacy, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 10th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 2,756 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $41,422.68.

On Thursday, January 15th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 17,884 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $319,050.56.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 2,116 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $37,643.64.

On Thursday, January 8th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 50,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $829,000.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 70,000 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $1,239,700.00.

On Friday, December 5th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 60,000 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,024,800.00.

On Thursday, December 4th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 40,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $658,400.00.

Arteris Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ AIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 411,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,672. The company has a market cap of $659.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $19.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIP. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arteris to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arteris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Trending Headlines about Arteris

Here are the key news stories impacting Arteris this week:

Positive Sentiment: NXP Semiconductors expanded its deployment of Arteris system IP (FlexNoC, Ncore, CodaCache) and integration tools across AI-enabled SoC, NPU and MCU designs — a clear commercial validation that can drive revenue growth and visibility in edge AI markets. Arteris Technology Deployed More Broadly by NXP

NXP Semiconductors expanded its deployment of Arteris system IP (FlexNoC, Ncore, CodaCache) and integration tools across AI-enabled SoC, NPU and MCU designs — a clear commercial validation that can drive revenue growth and visibility in edge AI markets. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying and analyst coverage remain constructive: multiple funds added AIP in recent quarters and Rosenblatt has a Buy rating (recent median price target ~$18.25), supporting upside vs. current levels.

Institutional buying and analyst coverage remain constructive: multiple funds added AIP in recent quarters and Rosenblatt has a Buy rating (recent median price target ~$18.25), supporting upside vs. current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 earnings preview published — upcoming results could move the stock, but the preview itself contains no surprise guidance. Monitor the actual earnings release for revenue/visibility vs. AI-related design wins. What to Expect from Arteris Inc (AIP) Q4 2025 Earnings

Q4 2025 earnings preview published — upcoming results could move the stock, but the preview itself contains no surprise guidance. Monitor the actual earnings release for revenue/visibility vs. AI-related design wins. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting in the recent feeds is inconsistent (entries showing 0 shares or NaN alongside earlier data showing ~1.13M shares shorted as of Jan 30). Data appears noisy — treat short?interest signals cautiously until exchanges/registrars reconcile the figures.

Short-interest reporting in the recent feeds is inconsistent (entries showing 0 shares or NaN alongside earlier data showing ~1.13M shares shorted as of Jan 30). Data appears noisy — treat short?interest signals cautiously until exchanges/registrars reconcile the figures. Negative Sentiment: Insiders sold stock this week: CEO K. Charles Janac sold 47,244 shares on Feb 9 (~$15.21 avg) and 2,756 shares on Feb 10 (~$15.03 avg); major shareholder Bayview Legacy, LLC reported the same sales. The activity adds to a pattern of frequent insider sales reported over recent months and could weigh on sentiment. SEC filing: Janac insider sales

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 109.6% in the third quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,392,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arteris by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,696,000 after buying an additional 598,840 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arteris by 725.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 621,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 546,341 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company’s core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

