Hartford US Quality Growth ETF (NASDAQ:HQGO) Short Interest Up 270.2% in January

Hartford US Quality Growth ETF (NASDAQ:HQGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 174 shares, a growth of 270.2% from the January 15th total of 47 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hartford US Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:HQGO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.10. 190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.97. Hartford US Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.15 and a twelve month high of $61.75.

Hartford US Quality Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1212 per share. This is an increase from Hartford US Quality Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Hartford US Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The Hartford US Quality Growth ETF (HQGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford US Quality Growth index. The fund tracks a multifactor index of US large-cap stocks with strong growth potential, while also increasing exposure to quality and momentum. The index is designed to alleviate the concentration risk inherent in cap-weighted indices. HQGO was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by The Hartford.

