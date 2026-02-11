St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Shares Down 13.4% – Here’s What Happened

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) dropped 13.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,243 and last traded at GBX 1,255. Approximately 9,472,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 29,336,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,449.

St. James’s Place News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting St. James’s Place this week:

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Neutral Sentiment: A short headline-style summary (very concise)

A short headline-style summary (very concise) Neutral Sentiment: A slightly longer analysis including likely near-term impact on the stock and investor considerations

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on STJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,725 to GBX 1,726 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,475 target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,160 to GBX 1,600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,590 to GBX 1,790 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,375 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,645.14.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,434.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,343.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 0.60.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.