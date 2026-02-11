Short Interest in Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPA) Decreases By 76.4%

Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 169 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the January 15th total of 717 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,096 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,096 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.6%

MVPA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.59. The company had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.05. Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $64.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.1855 dividend. This represents a yield of 55.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th.

About Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF

The Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (MVPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in a narrow portfolio of global stocks of any market capitalization. MVPA was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Miller.

