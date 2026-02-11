Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) CFO Sells $772,331.60 in Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Ragosa sold 17,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $772,331.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,082.08. This represents a 59.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Ragosa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 8th, Mark Ragosa sold 12,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $502,680.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Mark Ragosa sold 42,841 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,777,473.09.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KNSA traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,671. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.96 and a beta of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the third quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company’s core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company’s lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1? blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still’s disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

