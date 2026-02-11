St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Shares Down 13.4% – Here’s What Happened

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 13.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,243 and last traded at GBX 1,255. 9,472,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 29,336,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,449.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STJ. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,590 to GBX 1,790 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,475 target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,160 to GBX 1,600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,375 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,725 to GBX 1,726 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, St. James’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,645.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,434.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,343.98. The stock has a market cap of £6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23.

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

