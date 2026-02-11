WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 103,620 shares, an increase of 281.1% from the January 15th total of 27,191 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,051,959 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,051,959 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1,243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.64. The stock had a trading volume of 516,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,603. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.85. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $93.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.99.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

