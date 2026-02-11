Insider Selling: Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) CEO Sells 47,000 Shares of Stock

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) CEO Patrice Louvet sold 47,000 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.22, for a total value of $16,648,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,552 shares in the company, valued at $30,304,229.44. The trade was a 35.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $359.34. 793,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,141. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.61 and a 1-year high of $380.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,228.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $474.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore set a $420.00 target price on Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays set a $416.00 target price on Ralph Lauren and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.06.

Read Our Latest Report on RL

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.