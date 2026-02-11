StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Sells $4,995,200.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Lowry Maurer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $4,995,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 90,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,280,535.28. This trade represents a 30.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SNEX traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.50. 435,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,763. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.45. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $128.51.

Shares of StoneX Group are scheduled to split on Monday, March 23rd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 5th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,352,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,439,000 after buying an additional 389,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,978,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,313,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,369,000 after acquiring an additional 74,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of StoneX Group from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of StoneX Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneX Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

StoneX Group Inc (NASDAQ: SNEX) is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

