Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells 272,269 Shares

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 272,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $19,783,065.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 811,373 shares in the company, valued at $58,954,362.18. This represents a 25.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, January 7th, David Baszucki sold 66,896 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $5,116,206.08.

On Thursday, December 18th, David Baszucki sold 66,896 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $5,668,098.08.

On Thursday, November 20th, David Baszucki sold 10,584 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $1,008,020.16.

NYSE:RBLX traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,712,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,920,194. Roblox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 311.88% and a negative net margin of 21.78%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $74.00 price target on Roblox in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Roblox from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

