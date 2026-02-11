Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) General Counsel Sells $71,540.00 in Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total value of $71,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 22,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,959.56. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zi Yao Lim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Zi Yao Lim sold 1,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of KLIC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,467. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 1.67. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $77.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $199.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.03 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.740 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.77%.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 63.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 21,983 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at $1,250,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,313,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,043,000 after buying an additional 392,691 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,346,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $17,532,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KLIC. Zacks Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLIC

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.