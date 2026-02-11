Victor Lee Sells 400 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) Director Victor Lee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,212.16, for a total value of $484,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,644,712.96. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR traded up $54.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,196.73. 768,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,594. The company has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.93, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.45. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $1,250.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,018.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $943.98.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.69 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $889,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

More Monolithic Power Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and outlook beat expectations — revenue and EPS topped estimates, management raised near?term revenue guidance and said book?to?bill was well above 1 with backlog into Q3 2026, supporting multi?quarter growth expectations. Read More.

Q4 results and outlook beat expectations — revenue and EPS topped estimates, management raised near?term revenue guidance and said book?to?bill was well above 1 with backlog into Q3 2026, supporting multi?quarter growth expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend raised — company increased its quarterly dividend from $1.56 to $2.00 (ann. $8.00), signaling stronger cash return to investors and confidence in cash flow. Read More.

Dividend raised — company increased its quarterly dividend from $1.56 to $2.00 (ann. $8.00), signaling stronger cash return to investors and confidence in cash flow. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/upside momentum — several firms raised price targets (examples include Wells Fargo, Truist, Stifel) and MPWR made Zacks’ Rank #1 momentum list, adding buy?side conviction and supporting near?term demand. Read More.

Analyst/upside momentum — several firms raised price targets (examples include Wells Fargo, Truist, Stifel) and MPWR made Zacks’ Rank #1 momentum list, adding buy?side conviction and supporting near?term demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate — coverage notes the stock has run sharply (large YTD/12?month gains) and now trades at a premium multiple; some analysts see limited upside vs. others projecting further gains, increasing sensitivity to execution. Read More.

Valuation debate — coverage notes the stock has run sharply (large YTD/12?month gains) and now trades at a premium multiple; some analysts see limited upside vs. others projecting further gains, increasing sensitivity to execution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Cluster of insider sales — four senior executives disclosed sales on Feb. 6 totaling roughly ~90k shares (~$100M+ at the sale price), each materially reducing holdings; large, near?simultaneous insider selling can pressure sentiment even if for diversification or tax planning. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,375.00 to $1,396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,218.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC?DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC?DC power solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.