Hunting (LON:HTG) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 484.50 and last traded at GBX 484, with a volume of 542396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTG. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Hunting from GBX 465 to GBX 450 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 440 to GBX 500 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hunting to GBX 600 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 510.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 404.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 358.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £720.63 million, a PE ratio of -22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64.

In other news, insider Margaret Amos bought 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 387 per share, with a total value of £19,876.32. Also, insider Stuart Brightman bought 20,000 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 388 per share, with a total value of £77,600. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

