Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.8950, with a volume of 126648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

IART has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $861.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 55.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 205.9% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

