The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$87.62 and last traded at C$87.92, with a volume of 167042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$94.09.

DSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. TD Securities raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$116.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$126.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of C$263.74 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 3.3498285 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group provides a software solution that allows users in the shipping industry to communicate with one another. The core product is the Global Logistics Network, which is best understood as transaction driven. Descartes charges clients to send/receive messages, data, and documents on the GLN (the transactions). Customers typically contract for a monthly minimum over a multiyear period. The GLN platform allows for Descartes to upsell additional software modules as well, typically provided via a software-as-a-service model.

