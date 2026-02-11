Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 11th (AAN, BDGI, BMO, BNS, CCO, CM, CMG, COIN, CS, EQB)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 11th:

Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) was given a C$1.08 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its price target raised by Acumen Capital from C$77.25 to C$82.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)

had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$182.00 to C$187.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$97.00 to C$104.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$165.00 to C$180.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$123.00 to C$127.00.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $425.00 to $350.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$97.00 to C$109.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $76.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.00 to C$47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $7.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $6.50. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$35.00 to C$39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from C$23.00 to C$32.50. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $152.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price cut by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$330.00 to C$310.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$346.00 to C$354.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$27.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $82.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price boosted by Ci Capital from C$32.00 to C$41.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from C$32.00 to C$41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $355.00 to $398.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its target price increased by Atb Cormark Cm from C$240.00 to C$245.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$156.00 to C$165.00.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$22.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Organigram (TSE:OGI) had its price target cut by Atb Cormark Cm from C$3.50 to C$3.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.10 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$21.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$217.00 to C$220.00.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $11.00 to $12.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) was given a C$1.16 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$130.00 to C$128.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$65.00 to C$80.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $316.00 to $335.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $176.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

