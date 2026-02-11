Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 11th (AAN, BDGI, BMO, BNS, CCO, CM, CMG, COIN, CS, EQB)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2026

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 11th:

Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) was given a C$1.08 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its price target raised by Acumen Capital from C$77.25 to C$82.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$182.00 to C$187.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$97.00 to C$104.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$165.00 to C$180.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$123.00 to C$127.00.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $425.00 to $350.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$97.00 to C$109.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $76.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.00 to C$47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $7.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $6.50. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$35.00 to C$39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from C$23.00 to C$32.50. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $152.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price cut by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$330.00 to C$310.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$346.00 to C$354.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$27.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $82.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price boosted by Ci Capital from C$32.00 to C$41.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from C$32.00 to C$41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $355.00 to $398.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its target price increased by Atb Cormark Cm from C$240.00 to C$245.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$156.00 to C$165.00.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$22.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Organigram (TSE:OGI) had its price target cut by Atb Cormark Cm from C$3.50 to C$3.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.10 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$21.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$217.00 to C$220.00.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $11.00 to $12.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) was given a C$1.16 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$130.00 to C$128.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$65.00 to C$80.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $316.00 to $335.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $176.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aton Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aton Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.