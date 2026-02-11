Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) to Issue $0.95 Quarterly Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.9503 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $11.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM traded up $12.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,299,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,159,281. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $379.58.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 45.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

