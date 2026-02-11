Whitefield Income Ltd Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:WHI)

Whitefield Income Ltd (ASX:WHI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 11th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 41.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.
Whitefield Income Price Performance
About Whitefield Income
Listed Investment Company focussed on investing in ASX300 listed securities.
