Whitefield Income Ltd Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:WHI)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2026

Whitefield Income Ltd (ASX:WHIGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 11th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 41.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.

Whitefield Income Price Performance

About Whitefield Income

(Get Free Report)

Listed Investment Company focussed on investing in ASX300 listed securities.

See Also

Dividend History for Whitefield Income (ASX:WHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Whitefield Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitefield Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.