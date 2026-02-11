Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:ARDC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 113,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,415. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $15.54.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE: ARDC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through a diversified portfolio of credit instruments. Launched in mid-2019, the fund is sponsored and managed by Ares Management Corporation, a leading global alternative asset manager. ARDC’s investment objective centers on generating current income with an emphasis on preserving capital, drawing on Ares’s extensive experience in the credit markets.

The fund deploys capital across a broad spectrum of corporate credit opportunities, including senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, subordinated debt and direct lending to middle-market companies.

