Flowco Holdings Inc. (FLOC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on February 25th

Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Flowco has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flowco to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Flowco Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Flowco stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $22.52. 58,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,956. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90. Flowco has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $27.65.



We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations. Our principal products and services are organized into two business segments: (i) Production Solutions; and (ii) Natural Gas Technologies.

