RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (RSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on February 27th

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1371 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a payout ratio of 91.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.2%
NYSE:RSF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,709. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $16.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62.
Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund (NYSE: RSF) is a closed-end investment company managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund seeks to provide shareholders with a combination of current income and capital appreciation by employing a flexible, unconstrained fixed-income strategy. RSF invests across a broad spectrum of debt and convertible securities, aiming to capitalize on relative value opportunities in both interest-rate and credit markets.
The fund’s portfolio typically includes high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans, convertible securities, preferred stocks and other debt instruments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.