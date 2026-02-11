RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (RSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on February 27th

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1371 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a payout ratio of 91.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:RSF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,709. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $16.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 54.5% during the third quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $193,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $3,680,000.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund (NYSE: RSF) is a closed-end investment company managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund seeks to provide shareholders with a combination of current income and capital appreciation by employing a flexible, unconstrained fixed-income strategy. RSF invests across a broad spectrum of debt and convertible securities, aiming to capitalize on relative value opportunities in both interest-rate and credit markets.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans, convertible securities, preferred stocks and other debt instruments.

