Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Increases By 471.0%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 117,485 shares, an increase of 471.0% from the January 15th total of 20,576 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE BLW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.80. 32,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,862. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1132 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 69,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 55,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE: BLW) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income while maintaining a low portfolio duration. The trust primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities and other fixed-income instruments. By focusing on limited-duration securities, BLW aims to reduce interest rate sensitivity relative to broad bond market benchmarks.

Launched in 2011, BLW is managed by a team of fixed-income specialists at BlackRock Advisors LLC, drawing on the firm’s global credit research capabilities and risk-management infrastructure.

