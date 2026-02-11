Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Increases By 471.0%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 117,485 shares, an increase of 471.0% from the January 15th total of 20,576 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSE BLW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.80. 32,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,862. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1132 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE: BLW) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income while maintaining a low portfolio duration. The trust primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities and other fixed-income instruments. By focusing on limited-duration securities, BLW aims to reduce interest rate sensitivity relative to broad bond market benchmarks.
Launched in 2011, BLW is managed by a team of fixed-income specialists at BlackRock Advisors LLC, drawing on the firm’s global credit research capabilities and risk-management infrastructure.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.