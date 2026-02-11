The J. M. Smucker Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

J. M. Smucker has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. J. M. Smucker has a dividend payout ratio of 39.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J. M. Smucker to earn $10.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.76. 313,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.23. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $93.30 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 13.61%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 54,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,562,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,661,000 after buying an additional 188,868 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $5,464,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,169 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company’s main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker’s core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker’s® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin’® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

